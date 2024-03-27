March 27, 2024

Quick One Pot Summer Recipes To Keep You Satiated

Boondi kadhi is a delicious and refreshing one-pot dish, best enjoyed with steamed rice.

Curd Rice is an entire meal in itself, with the goodness of curd and the taste of curry leaves.

Khichdi is an all-time favourite comfort food, best enjoyed in summer with the side of curd or pickle.

Rasam is comforting, light on the stomach and perfect for the hot summer season.

Pasta salad can be the perfect one-pot summer meal to satiate your hunger.

