January 9, 2024

Quinoa to Barley, grains that are commonly considered essential during winters

Quinoa is a versatile grain rich in protein, fiber, and various nutrients.

Source: istock

Barley is a hearty grain known for its warming properties.

Source: istock

Oats are a winter staple due to their high fiber content, which helps keep you feeling full and provides a good dose of energy.

Source: istock

Millets like bajra (pearl millet) and jowar (sorghum) are nutritious grains commonly consumed during winters.

Source: istock

Buckwheat is warming and highly nutritious, rich in protein and minerals.

Source: istock

Brown rice is a wholesome grain high in fiber and essential nutrients.

Source: istock

