January 9, 2024
Quinoa to Barley, grains that are commonly considered essential during winters
Quinoa is a versatile grain rich in protein, fiber, and various nutrients.
Barley is a hearty grain known for its warming properties.
Oats are a winter staple due to their high fiber content, which helps keep you feeling full and provides a good dose of energy.
Millets like bajra (pearl millet) and jowar (sorghum) are nutritious grains commonly consumed during winters.
Buckwheat is warming and highly nutritious, rich in protein and minerals.
Brown rice is a wholesome grain high in fiber and essential nutrients.
