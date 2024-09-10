Republic Lifestyle Desk
Quinoa Vs Couscous: Which Is Healthier Option?
Quinoa is a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals, essential for energy production, blood pressure management, muscle and nerve function, and overall well-being.
Quinoa, rich in all nine essential amino acids, is a nutritious vegetarian and vegan protein source, essential for tissue development, immunological function, and promoting satiety.
Quinoa's high fibre content aids weight management by reducing calorie intake and regulating blood sugar levels, according to a study in Diabetology.
Couscous, a low-fat grain made from semolina wheat, is a healthy and enjoyable option for those looking to limit their fat intake, as it is cooked in water or broth, unlike other fried grains.
Despite being less protein-dense than quinoa, Couscous provides a significant amount of plant-based protein, crucial for muscle maintenance, repair, and overall growth.
Couscous is a rich source of selenium, an antioxidant essential for cell repair, inflammation reduction, thyroid health, and hormone synthesis..
Quinoa is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and healthy monounsaturated fats compared to couscous.
