Radhika Apte Flaunts Baby Bump In Photoshoot A Week Before Delivery

Radhika Apte, who kept her pregnancy under wraps, recently revealed her baby bump in a magazine photoshoot.

Radhika's monochromatic images showcase a subtle style, embracing shades of brown and monochrome hues. 

The woman's natural glow is highlighted by her sleek hair and minimalist makeup, enhancing her understated elegance. 

Radhika, a week before giving birth, struggled with weight gain, pelvic pain, and lack of sleep. Now, two weeks into motherhood, her body looks different, revealing her new perspective. 

As a new mom, she's embracing new challenges and discoveries, viewing photos with kinder eyes and recognizing beauty in changes, cherishing them forever.

