March 22, 2024

Radhikka Madan Turns Bridesmaid For Family Wedding, Gives Major Fashion Goals

Radhikka Madan attended a family wedding recently and all her outfits are bridesmaid goals. She wore a bright pink saree with strapless blouse for one event.

Source: Instagram

Another outfit that the Shiddat actress wore was a pastel lehenga and a blouse with plunging neckline.

Source: Instagram

The white sharara that Radhikka paired with flowers in her hair can be perfect for sangeet nights.,

Source: Instagram

She also aced the Indo-Western look in an embroidered denim jacket with jhumka and earrings.

Source: Instagram

Radhikka in a pastel green pagdi with peach-coloured embellished lehenga was the embodiment of the perfect bridesmaid.

Source: Instagram

