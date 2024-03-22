March 22, 2024
Radhikka Madan Turns Bridesmaid For Family Wedding, Gives Major Fashion Goals
Radhikka Madan attended a family wedding recently and all her outfits are bridesmaid goals. She wore a bright pink saree with strapless blouse for one event.
Source: Instagram
Another outfit that the Shiddat actress wore was a pastel lehenga and a blouse with plunging neckline.
Source: Instagram
The white sharara that Radhikka paired with flowers in her hair can be perfect for sangeet nights.,
Source: Instagram
She also aced the Indo-Western look in an embroidered denim jacket with jhumka and earrings.
Source: Instagram
Radhikka in a pastel green pagdi with peach-coloured embellished lehenga was the embodiment of the perfect bridesmaid.
Source: Instagram