Republic Lifestyle Desk
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Full Vegetarian Meal To Make The Most Of The Festival With Your Family
Spicy Aloo Tikki, a delicious and easy recipe, features a crispy outer layer and a soft, spicy inner crust made of potatoes, green peas, and spices. The snack makes for a delectable starter.
Source: Freepik
Mix paneer, breadcrumbs, maida, cornstarch, onion, green chillies, coriander leaves, ginger-garlic paste, mozzarella cheese, garam masala, and salt. Roll into balls, fry in oil, remove excess.
Source: Freepik
Matar paneer is a popular Indian curry dish featuring green peas, paneer, onions, tomatoes, cashews, spices, and herbs, originating from the versatile Northern Indian cuisine.
Source: Freepik
Malpua are North Indian pancakes made with wheat flour, jaggery, sugar, cardamom powder, and other ingredients like semolina, fennel seeds, milk, coconut, yogurt, and fruits.
Source: Freepik
Shahi Tukda is a traditional dessert made from bread, milk, nuts, and flavors like saffron, cardamom, and kewra, cooked in a single pan before serving.
Source: Freepik
Laccha paratha is a distinctive flatbread made from wheat and all-purpose flour, traditionally fried with ghee for crispy, flaky layers, and served with favourite main course curries.
Source: Freepik