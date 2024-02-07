January 15, 2024
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Savour These Delicacies When Visiting Ayodhya
The GI-tagged Hanumangarhi laddu, made of besan, is a must have when visiting the sacred city.
Source: Freepik
This breakfast speciality kachori, served with spicy aloo ki sabji will give a great start to your mornings in Ayodhya.
Source: Unsplash
Eat the delicious peda from Ayodhya and you will be compelled to bring back loads of them to savour slowly and enjoy the dessert.
Source: Unsplash
If you are a fan of street food, Ayodhya has a variety of chaat options that you can try - from tikki to papdi and samosa chaat!
Source: Freepik
A hearty, wholesome vegetarian thali is the specialty of many restaurants in Ayodhya. Try one to understand the magic.
Source: Freepik