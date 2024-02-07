January 15, 2024

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Savour These Delicacies When Visiting Ayodhya

The GI-tagged Hanumangarhi laddu, made of besan, is a must have when visiting the sacred city.

This breakfast speciality kachori, served with spicy aloo ki sabji will give a great start to your mornings in Ayodhya.

Eat the delicious peda from Ayodhya and you will be compelled to bring back loads of them to savour slowly and enjoy the dessert.

If you are a fan of street food, Ayodhya has a variety of chaat options that you can try - from tikki to papdi and samosa chaat!

A hearty, wholesome vegetarian thali is the specialty of many restaurants in Ayodhya. Try one to understand the magic.

