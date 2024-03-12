March 12, 2024
Ramadan 2024: Foods To Eat And Avoid During Sehri
Choose fruits like watermelon, oranges, and berries. Vegetables such as cucumbers, tomatoes, and leafy greens can help you stay energetic.
Source: Freepik
Eating whole grains like oats, brown rice, barley, and whole wheat bread, or chapati, can help you stay energetic throughout the day.
Source: Freepik
Water is the best choice for hydration. One can also include hydrating beverages like coconut water, beverages and herbal teas.
Source: Freepik
It's essential to limit the consumption of sugary snacks, desserts, and carbonated beverages. These foods and drinks can cause energy crashes and dehydration.
Source: Freepik
Drinks like coffee and tea, which contain caffeine, can lead to dehydration. A small amount might be okay, excessive caffeine intake can lead to increase in thirst.
Source: Unsplash
Spicy foods can cause discomfort and heartburn, especially in an empty stomach. It's best to consume mild or moderately spiced foods during ramdaan.
Source: Freepik