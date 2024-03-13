March 13, 2024

Ramdan 2024: Khajoor Based Dishes For Iftar

Dates with peanut butter are a whole food snack and contain lots of vitamins and minerals. They also contain protein and healthy fat to balance out the sugar in the dates.

Almond Date Smoothie is a popular drink. It is a good source of fiber to support gut health and digestion.

Date dip can be enjoyed with a variety of fried snacks and fritters.

Date almond milk is a plant-based milk alternative made from blending soaked dates with almonds and water. It's typically sweetened naturally by the dates and has a creamy texture.

This raspberry stuffed Medjool dates are covered with chocolate and topped with crushed hazelnuts.

Date scones are the perfect sweet treat which are full of tender chopped dates. Try them with butter, or jam, or just enjoy them plain with your morning cup of coffee or tea.

