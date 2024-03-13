March 13, 2024
Ramdan 2024: Khajoor Based Dishes For Iftar
Dates with peanut butter are a whole food snack and contain lots of vitamins and minerals. They also contain protein and healthy fat to balance out the sugar in the dates.
Source: Freepik
Almond Date Smoothie is a popular drink. It is a good source of fiber to support gut health and digestion.
Source: Freepik
Date dip can be enjoyed with a variety of fried snacks and fritters.
Source: Freepik
Date almond milk is a plant-based milk alternative made from blending soaked dates with almonds and water. It's typically sweetened naturally by the dates and has a creamy texture.
Source: Freepik
This raspberry stuffed Medjool dates are covered with chocolate and topped with crushed hazelnuts.
Source: marocmama
Date scones are the perfect sweet treat which are full of tender chopped dates. Try them with butter, or jam, or just enjoy them plain with your morning cup of coffee or tea.
Source: marocmama