February 13, 2024
Ramen Varieties That Every Foodie Must Try At Least Once
If you love seafood, this shrimp ramen should definitely be on your must-try list.
Source: Unsplash
Corn and egg dry ramen is not just delicious, they are healthy too.
Source: Unsplash
Soupy ramen, with extra spicy soup, is one for all spice lovers.
Source: Unsplash
Cheesy ramen is for all who like their noodles slurpy, rich, and creamy.
Source: Unsplash
Green ramen, with sprouts and leafy greens like spinach, is taste combined with health.
Source: Unsplash