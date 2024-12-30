Rann Utsav 2025: Date, Time, Detailed Schedule And Top Attractions

Rann Utsav, a Gujarat Tourism Department festival, showcases Kutch region's cultural richness with traditional art, music, dance performances, and local cuisine in the Great Rann of Kutch.
It will begin on November 15, 2024, and will go on till February 28, 2025. Festival runs for nearly four months, offering numerous activities and events.
: November 15, 2024 – Festival will start with a grand opening ceremony that includes traditional music, dance, and cultural performances to welcome visitors.
Special weekend events on December 24-25, 2024 (Christmas) and December 31, 2024 (New Year's Eve) offer cultural programs for travelers to celebrate holidays.
Rann Utsav offers a magical experience during full moon nights from November 27, 2024 to February 23, 2025, showcasing the white desert's shimmering under moonlight.
The festival will conclude on February 28, 2025, with a closing ceremony featuring cultural programs, speeches, and gratitude to all participants.
The festival features folk music and dance performances from the Kutch region, including Garba, Hallisaka, and Ghumar, showcasing the cultural richness of Gujarat.
Rann Utsav offers a unique shopping experience for traditional Gujarati handicrafts like Bandhani sarees, Kutch embroidery, silver jewelry, and leather goods, featuring artisans.
The Great Rann of Kutch, one of the world's largest salt deserts, offers breathtaking views during sunrise, sunset, and full moon, with camel rides for perfect photo opportunities.
The Rann offers clear skies for stargazing, with special zones and telescopes available for observing the night sky and observing stars, planets, and the Milky Way.
Rann Utsav offers unique experiences in traditional Bhungas, circular huts with thatched roofs, providing eco-friendly, comfortable, and authentic accommodations.
