February 6, 2024
Raveena Tandon’s Asymmetrical Purple Jumpsuit Gives Boss Lady Vibes
Raveena Tandon donned a deep purple jumpsuit that was all about powerful boss lady vibes.
Source: Instagram
The asymmetrical sleeves added to the charm, with one sleeve flowing and one tightly fit.
Source: Instagram
The uniquely draped jumpsuit had a V-shaped neckline to add to its allure.
Source: Instagram
For the hairstyle, Raveena opted for a pony, with two strands of hair framing her face.
Source: Instagram
A simple gold chain on her neck and a pair of golden studs was all that she opted for as jewellery.
Source: Instagram