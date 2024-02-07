February 6, 2024

Raveena Tandon’s Asymmetrical Purple Jumpsuit Gives Boss Lady Vibes

Raveena Tandon donned a deep purple jumpsuit that was all about powerful boss lady vibes.

Source: Instagram

The asymmetrical sleeves added to the charm, with one sleeve flowing and one tightly fit.

The uniquely draped jumpsuit had a V-shaped neckline to add to its allure.

For the hairstyle, Raveena opted for a pony, with two strands of hair framing her face.

A simple gold chain on her neck and a pair of golden studs was all that she opted for as jewellery.

