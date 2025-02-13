Republic Lifestyle Desk

Ready To Turn Heads On 14 February? Check Out This Breathtaking Celeb-Inspired Red Outfit For Valentine's Day

The 'Archies’ actress Suhana Khan stuns in a red midi dress by Magda Butrym. The dress featured a bold sculptural rose in the front showcasing sophistication and elegance.

For a timeless yet chic look, consider Athiya Shetty's style, a pure georgette saree featuring a graded ogee jaal. This traditional attire effortlessly combines elegance and modern sophistication.

Ready to turn heads like Jhanvi Kapoor at the much-anticipated event on 14 February? Opt for a stunning cutout dress. The 'Ulajh' star dazzles in a Surya Sarkar vegan leather cutout dress.

Ananya Panday shines through in a stunning ‘3 piece red’ as described by her stylist. The ensemble Panday wore for an event was from Michael Kors.

For someone seeking Valentine's Day inspiration, Rashmika Mandanna's traditional elegant ensembles are a fantastic option.

This 14 February, channel the radiant and charismatic energy of Karisma Kapoor by taking a cue from her bold red structured dress from Tanieya Khanuja's 'Floral Vanguard' collection.

If you're aiming for a cute and stylish look for Valentine's Day, take inspiration from Pooja Hegde's off-shoulder two-piece set by Magda Butrym.

Khushi Kapoor dazzles in Manish Malhotra's red Evara Corset Saree, the contemporary ensemble was custom-designed for her with a heart-shaped bag. 

