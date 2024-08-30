Republic Lifestyle Desk
Reasons To Consume Ajwain Water Daily
Ajwain seeds, also known as Carom, have been found to effectively combat toothache due to their high inflammatory properties, which can also alleviate earache.
Source: Freepik
Ajwain seeds, known for their antiseptic, antimicrobial, and antiparasitic properties, are effective in fighting infections like cough, cold, and flu, making them popular among Indians worldwide.
Source: Freepik
Carom seeds help lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Drinking ajwain water daily can help maintain cholesterol levels.
Source: freepik
Ajwain water promotes gut health, aiding digestion and reducing acidity and bowel movements, especially beneficial for those with gastric issues, abdominal pain, or cramps.
Source: Freepik
Ajwain seeds and water are effective in treating respiratory problems by maintaining clean lungs and pharynx, and relaxing air passage, promoting better breathing for those with respiratory issues.
Source: Freepik
Carom seeds effectively reduce weight by improving digestive system function and accelerating body metabolism through gastric juice secretion and increased metabolic rate.
Source: freepik
Carom seeds, rich in thymol, are potent fungicides and germicides, which can be crushed and applied to the skin to treat infections.
Source: Freepik