Republic Lifestyle Desk

Reasons To Consume Ajwain Water Daily

Ajwain seeds, also known as Carom, have been found to effectively combat toothache due to their high inflammatory properties, which can also alleviate earache.

Source: Freepik

Ajwain seeds, known for their antiseptic, antimicrobial, and antiparasitic properties, are effective in fighting infections like cough, cold, and flu, making them popular among Indians worldwide.

Source: Freepik

Carom seeds help lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Drinking ajwain water daily can help maintain cholesterol levels.

Source: freepik

Ajwain water promotes gut health, aiding digestion and reducing acidity and bowel movements, especially beneficial for those with gastric issues, abdominal pain, or cramps.

Source: Freepik

Ajwain seeds and water are effective in treating respiratory problems by maintaining clean lungs and pharynx, and relaxing air passage, promoting better breathing for those with respiratory issues.

Source: Freepik

Carom seeds effectively reduce weight by improving digestive system function and accelerating body metabolism through gastric juice secretion and increased metabolic rate.

Source: freepik

Carom seeds, rich in thymol, are potent fungicides and germicides, which can be crushed and applied to the skin to treat infections.

Source: Freepik