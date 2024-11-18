Reasons Why Nagaland's Hornbill Festival Shines As Global Cultural Spectacle

What is the Hornbill Festival?
Hornbill Festival, also known as Festival Of Festivals is a 10-day annual festival in Nagaland that showcases the state's rich cultural heritage.
Source: JK Photos Nagaland
The Nagaland government will host the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival from 1 to 10 December, this year.
The distinguished festival of Nagaland will take place at the Kisama Heritage Village, approximately 12 km from the capital.
From its rich history and traditional attire to the local styles of preparing food, wine, and more, the festival shines as a global cultural spectacle.
When attending the most talked-about festival, expect to witness a blend of traditional and contemporary performances by both the young and the old.
Trilling indigenous games and sports will make you sit on the edge of your seat.
Purchase a locally made souvenir to take with you at home for remembrance.
Beat the cold with authentic naga cuisines. Bamboo shoots pork, Axone Pork, Angami's special Modi, and Zutho - a wine prepared with fermented rice are popular.
Experience local and international artists on one platform during the music festival.
Lastly, if you have a passion for arts and crafts, the exhibitions at the festival are sure to leave you in awe.
