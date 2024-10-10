Reasons Why You Should Choose Rock Salt

Rock salt is not heavily processed and is free from chemicals, unlike table salts. Hence, rock salt is a better option for lifestyle.
Rock salt is more natural than table salt. It is less likely to cause health issues related to high sodium intake.
Rock salt in the form of salt lamps is good to possess it as an air purifier, which ultimately helps to improve respiratory health by reducing allergens and pollutants.
According to reports, rock salt contains high minerals, which help to balance electrolytes in the body, and is important for hydration and nerve function.
Rock salt is often mined, hence, it causes less environmental destruction.
Rock salt has been traditionally used to help digestion problems, treat colds, and coughs and improve metabolism.
Rock salt has many health benefits, it contains magnesium, potassium, and calcium which are vital for bodily functions.
Rock salt can be used in bath soaks, it helps improve circulation, exfoliate skin and can aid in skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis.
Rock salts can also be used as a cooking ingredient, such as for seasoning, or even as a finishing salt, adding a mild and unique flavour to dishes.
Healthline advises to “be sure to use pink salt in moderation, as excess intake may contribute to high blood pressure.”.
