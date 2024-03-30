March 30, 2024
Refreshing Desserts To Beat The Summer Heat
Coconut laddu with jaggery is a healthy and tasty superfood ideal that boosts your immunity and heart-healthy benefits during the summer time.
Cut the watermelon into small chunks (discarding the rind), and put them in a blender with the sugar and lime juice. Process until smooth, adding enough water so that the mixture liquifies. Pour it.
Lemon granita is made of using three simple ingredients - fruit, liquid and sugar. Whatever fruits, juices or wines you choose, you can make almost any granita.
Mango sorbet needs 3 1/2 to 4 cups of chopped mango. Blend the mango, simple syrup, lime juice: Put the mango pieces, simple syrup, and lime juice into a blender. Blend until completely smooth.
Berry Parfait is combined with strawberry and juice with fresh berries. Alternate layers of fruit and granola with yogurt until glasses are filled to the top. Serve parfaits on the platter.
Peach cobbler has the topping is a dough with a rising agent like baking powder that bakes up into a slightly sweet, biscuit-like topping. In crisp, the topping is made with flour and sugar.
This tasty baked mango cheesecake combines the decadent creaminess of a classic cheesecake with the tropical flavor of mango. It is basically summer in a cake slice form.
