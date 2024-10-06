Republic Lifestyle Desk

Rekha, Nita Ambani, Kriti Sanon, And Others Attend Manish Malhotra’s New Store Launch

Manish Malhotra, a renowned fashion designer, opened a store at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, and the opening was attended by prominent Bollywood personalities.

Tisca Chopra attended the launch of the Manish Malhotra store.

Shilpa Shetty was also present at Manish Malhotra's store launch.

Fatima Sana Sheikh also came in style to attend the store launch.

Nita Ambani stunned at Manish Malhotra's store launch event in Mumbai, wearing a gorgeous neon green saree with a silver border.

Rekha also attended the store launch in ivory coloured shimmery saree.

Vijay Varma made a stylish statement at the event, rocking a dapper checked pink shirt paired with sleek black pants, exuding a perfect blend of casual chic and sophistication.

Singer Kanika Kapoor stunned at Manish Malhotra's store launch, radiating elegance in a flowing white crop top paired with denim palazzo pants.

Alizeh Agnihotri turned heads at the launch, exuding effortless elegance in a stunning light ivory-coloured outfit that showcased her impeccable style.

Punit Malhotra's stylish appearance at Manish Malhotra's store launch demonstrated his flair for fashion and his ability to pull off a classic look with ease.

