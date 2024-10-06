Republic Lifestyle Desk
Rekha, Nita Ambani, Kriti Sanon, And Others Attend Manish Malhotra’s New Store Launch
Manish Malhotra, a renowned fashion designer, opened a store at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, and the opening was attended by prominent Bollywood personalities.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Tisca Chopra attended the launch of the Manish Malhotra store.
Source: Varinder chawla
Shilpa Shetty was also present at Manish Malhotra's store launch.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Fatima Sana Sheikh also came in style to attend the store launch.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Nita Ambani stunned at Manish Malhotra's store launch event in Mumbai, wearing a gorgeous neon green saree with a silver border.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Rekha also attended the store launch in ivory coloured shimmery saree.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Vijay Varma made a stylish statement at the event, rocking a dapper checked pink shirt paired with sleek black pants, exuding a perfect blend of casual chic and sophistication.
Source: Varinder chawla
Singer Kanika Kapoor stunned at Manish Malhotra's store launch, radiating elegance in a flowing white crop top paired with denim palazzo pants.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Alizeh Agnihotri turned heads at the launch, exuding effortless elegance in a stunning light ivory-coloured outfit that showcased her impeccable style.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Punit Malhotra's stylish appearance at Manish Malhotra's store launch demonstrated his flair for fashion and his ability to pull off a classic look with ease.
Source: Varinder Chawla