Republic 2025: Know About Parade Timings, Ticket Prices, Where To Watch Online

The Republic Day Parade will be held on January 26, while the full dress rehearsal of the Beating Retreat is scheduled for January 28 and the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.
Tickets for the Republic Day parade can be purchased from the official government website, aamantran.mod.gov.in, or downloaded through the Aamantran mobile app.
Republic Day parade tickets can also be purchased from designated booths by showing a valid photo ID, such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID, or Passport, which is also mandatory for attending the ceremony.
Tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2025, priced at Rs 100 and Rs 20, were available for purchase from January 2 to January 11.
Republic Day 2025 with sales starting at 9:00 PM daily until the day's quota was exhausted.
Tickets for the full dress rehearsal of the Beating Retreat on January 28 are priced at Rs 20, while tickets for the actual event on January 29 will cost Rs 100.
For Offline Tickets: Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2), Shastri Bhawan (near Gate No 3), Jantar Mantar (near the main gate), Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1), and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (Gates 7 and 8).
The Republic Day 2025 parade will be broadcast live on news channels and radio stations, allowing millions of Indians to watch from home.
