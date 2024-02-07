January 24, 2024
Republic Day 2024: Interesting Facts About Our Indian Flag That Every Indian Must Know
The first-ever Indian flag was hoisted on August 7, 1906, in Calcutta, and the 2nd by Madame Bhikaji Cama in 1907 in Paris. They both looked different from the current tricolour.
The National Flag was designed by Pingali Venkayya, a freedom fighter.
The National Flag can only be made with khadi - which is hand-spun cotton, silk, and wool.
The saffron color stands for valour and sacrifice, white for peace, and green for prosperity.
The navy blue Asoka Chakra, with 24 spokes in it, stands for laws of dharma.
The width-to-length ratio of the flag has to be 2:3 ratio, with each strip being equal.
