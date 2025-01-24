Republic Lifestyle Desk

Republic Day 2025: Quick And Delicious Tricolour Sandwich Recipe To Enjoy Before Heading To Work

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Mint Chutney
  • 1 cup Carrot, grated
  • 200 gms Paneer, grated
  • 2 tbsp Mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp Tomato Ketchup
  • 9 Bread Slices (sides trimmed)
  • Salt to taste
  • Black pepper powder to taste

Source: Rep Pic/Pexels

Instructions:

Squeeze excess water from the carrot.

Source: Rep Pic/Pexels

Add the carrot in a bowl, add Mayonnaise, Ketchup, salt and pepper and mix well.

Source: Rep Pic/Pexels

 In a different bowl add paneer and mint chutney and mix well.

Source: Rep Pic/Pexels

Now apply a proper layer of carrot mixture on one bread.

Source: Rep Pic/Pexels

Apply paneer mixer on another bread.

Source: the_flavourful_bite/Instagram

Make a triple-layer sandwich and cut the sandwich diagonally.

(Recipe credit: amateur.chef_/Instagram)

Source: the_flavourful_bite/Instagram

