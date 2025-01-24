Republic Day 2025: Quick And Delicious Tricolour Sandwich Recipe To Enjoy Before Heading To Work

Ingredients:
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Instructions:
Squeeze excess water from the carrot.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Add the carrot in a bowl, add Mayonnaise, Ketchup, salt and pepper and mix well.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
In a different bowl add paneer and mint chutney and mix well.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Now apply a proper layer of carrot mixture on one bread.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Apply paneer mixer on another bread.
Source: the_flavourful_bite/Instagram
Make a triple-layer sandwich and cut the sandwich diagonally.
(Recipe credit: amateur.chef_/Instagram)
Source: the_flavourful_bite/Instagram