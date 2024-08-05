Republic Lifestyle Desk
Beauty Benefits Of Sage: From Being Anti-ageing Agent To Natural Toner
Create a powerful anti-aging serum by steeping a strong cup of green tea, then mixing in a teaspoon of sage essential oil. Store the solution in a bottle and apply it to your face.
Source: Freepik
Create a natural toner by boiling sage leaves in water, then cooling and storing it in a spray bottle. Spray it on your face twice a day to reduce pore appearance and reverse signs of aging.
Source: Freepik
Mix 2 tablespoons of yoghurt with 1 tablespoon of finely ground dried sage leaves to create a soothing face mask. Massage onto your face and rinse with water for a calming, anti-aging treatment.
Source: Freepik
Mix sage leaves with aloe vera gel to create a mask, apply to skin, and leave on for 15 minutes for optimal hydration.
Source: Freepik
Mix 2 tablespoons of yoghurt with 1 tablespoon of dried sage leaves, massage gently, and rinse off with running water.
Source: Getty image
Boil sage leaves in water, cool, and store in a spray bottle. Spray twice daily to reduce pore appearance and reverse aging signs.
Source: Freepik
Create a potent green tea serum with sage essential oil, apply it to your face before bedtime for hydration and anti-ageing benefits.
Source: Freepik