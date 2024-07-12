Republic Lifestyle Desk
Rice Water Benefits: A Step-by-Step Guide To Radiant, Healthy-Looking Skin
Add essential oil to homemade rice water for aroma, apply to hair from roots to ends, leave on for 10 minutes, and rinse out.
Source: freepik
Create shampoo by combining liquid castile soap with fermented rice water, aloe, chamomile tea, or essential oil.
Source: Freepik
Use rice water as a toner, massage into skin, and rinse. Make a face mask with tissue paper for a more effective cleansing solution.
Source: Freepik
Add natural bar soap and vitamin E to rice water for a soothing bath soak.
Source: Freepik
Create a natural exfoliant by adding sea salt, essential oil, and citrus, then rub it on and rinse.
Source: Freepik
Rice water, rich in aminobenzoic acid, protects skin from sun rays and may prevent melanoma. It can also be used as an alternative to saline solutions.
Source: Freepik
Rice water, when prepared with salt, can prevent dehydration in diarrhea cases by replenishing lost fluids and serving as an alternative to homemade saline solution or oral rehydration salts.
Source: Freepik