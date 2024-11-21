Roasted Turkey To Mashed Potatoes: Most Popular Thanksgiving Dishes

Cranberry sauce, a simple yet impactful Thanksgiving dish, is made by simmering fresh cranberries with sugar, orange juice, and spices like cinnamon.
Herb-crusted salmon is a delicious Thanksgiving seafood dish, featuring salmon fillets coated in herbs, garlic, and breadcrumbs, baked until golden and flaky.
Mashed potatoes, a comfort food staple, are a must-have Thanksgiving dish made with boiled potatoes, butter, cream, or milk, and can be enhanced with garlic or cheese.
Green bean casserole, a mid-20th century Thanksgiving staple, is a comforting dish combining green beans with creamy mushroom sauce and crispy fried onions for a satisfying crunch.
Traditional Thanksgiving dinners feature a perfectly roasted turkey, seasoned with herbs and aromatics, ensuring a moist, juicy interior and a golden-brown exterior.
Stuffing, a traditional dish with bold flavours, is made with bread cubes seasoned with herbs, sautéed onions, celery, sausage, or apples for depth.
Sweet potato casserole, a popular Thanksgiving dish, combines sweet and savory flavours by mashing sweet potatoes with butter, brown sugar, and spices, and topping.
