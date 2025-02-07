Valentine's Day 2025: Romantic Rose Day Quotes To Share With Your Sweetheart

“Did my heart love till now? forswear it, sight! For I ne'er saw true beauty till this night.” - William Shakespeare
“If there is a paradise on Earth, it is this, it is this, it is this!" - Amir Khusrau
“Where there is love there is life.” - Mahatma Gandhi
“Love will find a way through paths where wolves fear to prey." - Lord Byron
“For true love is inexhaustible; the more you give, the more you have.” - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
“The only way of knowing a person is to love them without hope." - Walter Benjamin
“We loved with a love that was more than love.” - Edgar Allan Poe
