Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sabudana Khichdi To Kuttu Ka Dosa: Best Navratri Recipes
Sabudana Khichdi is a popular Indian dish made from tapioca pearls, potatoes, peanuts, and spices, often served during Navratri and other Hindu festivals. It's gluten-free and vegetarian.
Singhare ka samosa is a crispy Indian snack made with whole wheat dough and filled with water chestnut flour, potatoes, and spices, typically served during the Navratri and Hindu festivals.
Aloo Kadhi is prepared by boil 2-3 potatoes, mix 1 cup curd with 1/2 cup gram flour, add turmeric, chili powder, cumin seeds, and salt. Heat ghee/oil, add cumin seeds, potatoes, and yoghur mixture.
Makhana Kheer is prepared by roasting fox nuts in ghee, then cook in milk with sugar, cardamom, and saffron to create a creamy, sweet, and indulgent Indian dessert.
Banana Walnut Lassi is prepared by blending 2 bananas, 1/2 cup walnuts, 1 cup yoghurt, 1/2 cup milk, 1 tbsp honey, and cardamom powder, then serve chilled.
Mix soaked samak rice paste with yoghurt, salt, baking soda, and ghee, then steam for 15-20 minutes for a delicious, Navratri-friendly snack.
