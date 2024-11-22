Saffron To Mahlab: Take A Look At The Most Expensive Spices Of The World

Saffron, extracted from the rare Crocus sativus flower, is one of the world's most expensive spices, priced between $1,000 and $5,000 per pound.
The extract is affordable, but authentic vanilla beans can be expensive, costing over $20 for 6-8 pods in the international market.
The Prunus Mahaleb tree's crushed pits produce a fragrant spice with sweet and bitter notes, a staple for European and Arabian traders, costing between $5-6 per ounce.
Peppercorns, native to the Peruvian Andes, are dried berries rich in dietary fiber and antioxidants, priced at $23 per pound.
Flower buds, sensitive to weather conditions and hand-picked at specific lengths, are priced at $11 per pound in the global market.
The woody pods of black pepper, with notes of anise, cinnamon, and nutmeg, are more complex and intense than regular pepper, costing around $5 per ounce.
Fennel pollen, a rare and labor-intensive spice, boasts an intense flavor and carries a hefty price tag of around $30 per ounce.
