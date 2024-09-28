Republic Lifestyle Desk
Saif Ali Khan Rocks All-Black Ensemble
Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi, has always been known for his impeccable style and fashion sense.
Source: Varinder Chawla
He stunned fans with his all-black sherwani look, showcasing his ability to pull off even the most sophisticated ensembles with ease.
Saif's all-black sherwani was a custom-made masterpiece by renowned designer.
He wore a black velvet sherwani with intricate embroidery, a matching black churidar pant and an elegant black.
Saif Ali Khan's all-black sherwani look stunned with its fitted silhouette accentuating his broad shoulders, intricate embroidery exuding sophistication and royalty, black dupatta adding texture.
