Sargun Mehta’s Summer Dress Guide: Short, Stylish, Ready To Shine
From chic minis to playful short dress styles, Sarhun Mehta's fashion sense is all about striking the right balance between easy glamour and standout fashion. Whether it’s breezy fits, bold details, or subtle elegance, her short dress wardrobe is packed with inspiration. These pieces are ideal for making a stylish statement at your next summer party.
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Fresh Floral: The actress looked effortlessly stunning in a full-sleeved pink and white mini dress, adorned with delicate floral detailing. The breezy silhouette and soft hues made it a perfect pick for a comfortable summer party.
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Dress right like Sargun in a mini dress at a summer party. She looks stunning in a dusty black and grey with layered details. She paired her dress with boots of the same colour.
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Sargun’s ultimate summer party look features a black dress accented with intricate silver lining details, creating a striking and head-turning appearance for glamorous nights.
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A charming girl-next-door party look with a pastel blue sequin mini dress, featuring a backless design with black shimmer details, should definitely be in your wardrobe. The dress combines sweet charm with bold, stylish glamour.
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Glam sequin shine offers a perfect summer party look. Sargun wows in a tube mini dress, featuring a vintage look with shiny silver ruffled detail.
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The actress showcases a perfect look for a summer party with a black strappy top and a mini skirt featuring colourful embroidery for a comfortable outfit.
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A simple yet chic baby pink mini dress should be in your wardrobe as it is a comfy and breezy pick that works perfectly for a stylish poolside party look this summer.