Sattu Drink Can Be Your Best Breakfast Option During Summers - Here's Why

Sattu is loaded with essential nutrients like proteins, dietary fiber, & calcium. It serves as an excellent plant-based source of protein, making it a valuable addition to vegetarian and vegan diets.

Sattu has a low glycemic index, which means it releases glucose into the bloodstream gradually, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.

Sattu is a natural energy booster. The complex carbohydrates present in sattu are slow to digest, providing a sustained release of energy.

Sattu is known for its digestive properties. It acts as a natural coolant and helps soothe the stomach lining, relieving indigestion and acidity.

Sattu promotes satiety, making you feel fuller for longer. It curbs unnecessary food cravings, reduces overeating, and aids in weight management.

The combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and minerals helps replenish glycogen stores, helps prevent fatigue and enhance endurance during physical activities.

Sattu for diabetes is a healthy and natural option as it has a low-glycaemic index and helps regulate blood sugar levels. This makes it a great option for people with diabetes.

