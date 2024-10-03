Republic Lifestyle Desk
Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kai Po Che, Jai Ma Vaishno Dev: Hindi Films That Portray Festival Of Navratri
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje is a classic Garba song featuring Aishwarya Rai's energetic dance moves.
Jai Maa Vaishno Devi is about a childless couple, followers of Maa Vaishno Devi, who are blessed when a demon destroys their ritual, and the goddess subsequently kills the demon.
Kai Po Che explores the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and the bond between three friends, with an intense Garba sequence at its climax.
The film follows Kishan, a poor farmer, as he faces corruption and meets Radha, a kind-hearted woman, and features a memorable Navratri-themed song.
Loveyatri explores Navratri celebrations in Baroda, Gujarat, featuring popular Garba tracks, romantic duets, energetic Garba-Pop fusions, and soulful love songs.
Maa Ka chamatkar explores faith, devotion, and spiritual awakening, focusing on Goddess Durga's divine power during Navratri, and follows a poor couple overcoming challenges and unwavering devotion.
Maa Vaibhavi Lakshmi film highlights the significance of Goddess Lakshmi, worshipped during Navratri's third day. The storyline emphasizes the importance of devotion, faith, and gratitude.
Ram Leela is based on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's modern adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, featuring Ram and Leela's love, lust, and subsequent drama, stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone.
Satya Prem Ki Katha is a film that follows Satya, a young man who falls in love during Navratri, navigating relationships and family expectations.
Jai Maa Durga (2000) is a devotional film showcasing Goddess Durga's power.
