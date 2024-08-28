Republic Lifestyle Desk
Say Goodbye To Sagging Skin: Korean Face Yoga Routine For A Youthful Face
Oil-based cleansers effectively remove SPF, makeup, and natural sebum from skin due to their repellent nature, while maintaining healthy oils without stripping them.
A cleanser is a foaming liquid or bar that removes impurities like sweat and dirt from the oil cleanser.
Exfoliants, including scrubs, peels, and pads, help remove dead skin cells and buildup, but start slowly and use sparingly, once or twice per week max.
To restore skin pH and restore moisture, use toners after addressing any imbalances in your skin's pH.
Korean skin care regimens feature essences, formulated with fermented ingredients, designed to hydrate and protect skin, resembling a toner and serum.
Korean skin care treatments, often known as serums, are concentrated treatments targeting specific issues like wrinkles or acne, aimed at addressing specific skin problems.
Sheet masks are sheets of serum-soaked paper that are applied to the face for approximately 20 minutes, but they are not a daily routine.
Eye gels, creams, or oils are designed to address the delicate skin around the eyes, addressing issues like darkness, puffiness, and fine lines.
Moisturizer serves as a protective barrier, ensuring that all moisture absorbed into your skin is effectively absorbed.
Sun damage effects are increasingly recognized, leading to an increase in products like foundation and moisturizer featuring built-in SPF.
