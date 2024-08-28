Republic Lifestyle Desk

Say Goodbye To Sagging Skin: Korean Face Yoga Routine For A Youthful Face

Oil-based cleansers effectively remove SPF, makeup, and natural sebum from skin due to their repellent nature, while maintaining healthy oils without stripping them.

Source: Freepik

A cleanser is a foaming liquid or bar that removes impurities like sweat and dirt from the oil cleanser.

Source: Freepik

Exfoliants, including scrubs, peels, and pads, help remove dead skin cells and buildup, but start slowly and use sparingly, once or twice per week max.

Source: Freepik

To restore skin pH and restore moisture, use toners after addressing any imbalances in your skin's pH.

Source: Freepik

Korean skin care regimens feature essences, formulated with fermented ingredients, designed to hydrate and protect skin, resembling a toner and serum.

Source: Freepik

Korean skin care treatments, often known as serums, are concentrated treatments targeting specific issues like wrinkles or acne, aimed at addressing specific skin problems.

Source: freepik

Sheet masks are sheets of serum-soaked paper that are applied to the face for approximately 20 minutes, but they are not a daily routine.

Source: Freepik

Eye gels, creams, or oils are designed to address the delicate skin around the eyes, addressing issues like darkness, puffiness, and fine lines.

Source: Freepik

Moisturizer serves as a protective barrier, ensuring that all moisture absorbed into your skin is effectively absorbed.

Source: Freepik

Sun damage effects are increasingly recognized, leading to an increase in products like foundation and moisturizer featuring built-in SPF.

Source: IMDb