10 Scenic Routes In Europe: Amazing Journeys For 2024

Belgrade-to-Bar Railway, Serbia and Montenegro, the route from Swansea to Shrewsbury includes a stop at Sugar Loaf Station for a scenic walk or picnic around the iconic knoll.
The Kyle of Lochalsh Line, Scotland, route from Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh, featuring a 2 hour 30 minute hike over the gentle slopes of Fionn Bheinn.
Le Petit Train Jaune, France, the route from Villefranche-de-Conflent to Latour-de-Carol is 63km long and takes 4 hours and 30 minutes to complete.
The Munich to Venice route offers a thrilling journey with the highest point, 1371m Brenner Pass, covering a distance of 563km and lasting 6 hours 30 minutes.
Settle to Carlisle, England, the route to Carlisle includes a visit to the Ribblehead Viaduct, offering stunning northern England views, and a 1 hour 40 minute journey.
The Chur to Tirano route offers stunning views of the turquoise Lago Bianco from its highest station, Ospizio Bernina, covering 156km and taking 4 hours 30 minutes.
The Heart of Wales Line, Wales and England, the route from Swansea to Shrewsbury includes a stop at Sugar Loaf Station for a scenic walk or picnic around the iconic knoll.
The route from Nova Gorica to Jesenice offers stunning views of Lake Bled's church, castle, and bright-blue water, covering 89km and lasting 2 hours.
The route is from Domodossola to Locarno includes a visit to the Isorno viaduct, the site of Switzerland's first bungee jump, covering 52km and lasting 2 hours.
Bergensbanen, Norway, the route from Oslo to Bergen offers a 6 hour 30 minute journey, with the best part being the stunning Hardangervidda landscape between Geilo and Finse.
