January 28, 2024
Schindler's List To Saving Private Ryan, Movies That Made Steven Spielberg An Oscar Veteran
Schindler's List: Oscar, a successful and narcissistic German businessman, slowly starts worrying about the safety of his Jewish workforce after witnessing their persecution in Poland during WW II.
Source: IMDb
Saving Private Ryan: During the Normandy invasion of World War II, Captain John Miller is assigned the task of searching for Private James Ryan, whose 3 brothers have already been killed in the war.
Source: IMDb
West Side Story: Tony affiliated with a Caucasian gang, meets and falls in love with Maria, the sister of a Puerto Rican gangster. As a result, they face many challenges in their quest to unite.
Source: X
Munich: A team of five men headed by Avner, is assigned the task of killing the members of a terrorist unit who were responsible for killing a few Israeli athletes during the 1972 Munich Olympics.
Source: IMDb
Lincoln (2012): Abraham Lincoln used his powers as the president of the United States of America as he strived to abolish slavery and reunite his country during the Civil War.
Source: IMDb
Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Although aliens begin to make their presence felt, the govt. denies their existence. However, when a lineman encounters a UFO, he's drawn to the Wyoming wilderness.
Source: IMDb
Raiders of the Lost Ark: Upon his arrival in India, an American adventurer is asked by the villagers of a remote hamlet to retrieve a mystical stone and rescue young boys kidnapped from the village.
Source: IMDb