Secret To Silky Smooth Hair With Korean Beauty Tips
To maintain a clean and balanced scalp, use a gentle scalp cleanser or oil massage once or twice a week before shampooing.
Massage the scalp in a circular motion using your fingertips or a scalp brush to enhance its benefits.
Apply a banana hair mask weekly, focusing on mid-lengths and ends, and leave it on for an hour for extra nourishment.
Apply a small amount of leave-in conditioner to damp hair, focusing on mid-lengths to ends, to maintain softness, manageability, and reduce breakage risk.
To ensure safety, use heat protectant spray before heating and choose the lowest heat setting possible.
To maintain shine and protect your hair, consider using a silk pillowcase and a silk hair wrap or scarf at night.
Regular hair steaming can improve the texture and overall health of your hair.
