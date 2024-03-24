March 24, 2024

Serve These Chilled Beverages At Your Holi Party

Thandai is an Indian cold drink prepared with a mixture of almonds, fennel seeds, watermelon kernels, rose petals, pepper, poppy seeds, cardamom, saffron, milk and sugar.

Mango lassi contains lactobacilli, a healthy bacteria that lubricates the intestines. Mangoes, in particular, also has an abundant amount of fibre, which prevents acidity and indigestion.

Rose sherbet is a coolant with therapeutic properties. It can be used to treat digestive distress, improves the skin, and can be used for relieving stress.

Coconut water is a natural sweet drink that has several health benefits, thanks to all of its vitamins and electrolytes. This can be a good beverage to serve Holi.

Watermelon's high water content, antioxidants. It was high in potassium, a mineral that could cut down on cramps at the gym.

Iced tea is made by extracting soluble tea solids from tea leaves and then adding various flavouring agents such as sugar, lemon, mint, peach.

This cucumber lime juice recipe is a good summer refreshment with exceptionally cooling notes of mint and lime that makes it a zesty beverage.

