Republic Lifestyle Desk
Seychelles To Vietnam: Budget-friendly International Destinations Under 1 Lakh
A 10-day Vietnam trip from India costs INR 40,000-60,000 per person for budget, INR 60,000-80,000 for mid-range, and INR 1,00,000 and above for luxury travel.
Source: holidify.com
Cambodia offers affordable, culturally rich, and rustic travel with round trips starting at INR 25000, with ideal accommodations starting at INR 300 per day.
Source: Tripadvisor
Visit Colombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Bentota, world heritage sites like Ramayana temple, turtle hatchery, Odel, Majestic City, and shopping for a 5-day, 4-night trip costing approximately INR 35,000.
Source: Tripadvisor
Malaysia offers budget foreign trips with turquoise waters, stunning beaches, and pleasant climate. Explore Batu Caves, temple tour, and Petronas Towers for 4 days and 3 nights under Rs 40,000
Source: tourism.gov.my
Indonesia offers a variety of attractions, including Bali, Java, Jakarta, and Sumatra, with a suggested travel duration of 5 days and 4 nights, with a travel cost of approximately INR 45,000
Source: bali.com
Explore Hong Kong's attractions like Dragon's Back Trail, Avenue of the Stars, and Hong Kong Museum of Art, and plan a 5-day, 4-night vacation with a travel cost of INR 40,000.
Source: Tripadvisor
Seychelles Islands offer a low-budget foreign tour with over 100 islands, including Mahe Island, La Digue, Anse Source d'Argent, and Frégate Island, with a travel calculation with Rs 40,000.
Source: Tripadvisor