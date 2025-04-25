Apr 25, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Shahid Kapoor's Nutritionist Explains Why Sugarcane Juice May Not Be A Safe Drink

In an Instagram post on April 18, Ryan Fernando, Celebrity Nutritionist, explains why sugarcane may be doing more harm than good, despite its potential health benefits.

Source: Pexels

The nutritionist, who has previously worked with Shahid Kapoor and many other celebrities, explains that sugarcane contains fast-digesting carbs like sucrose, glucose, and fructose, and is also high in potassium.

Source: Pexels

But one glass of sugarcane juice can contain up to 8 teaspoons of sugar. Therefore, it's not advisable to drink multiple glasses, especially if you're diabetic.

Source: Pexels

In another Instagram post, Ryan Fernando shares 5 healthy alternatives to swap for your sugar intake. Check them out…

Source: Pexels

  • Palm jaggery
  • Raw honey
  • Dates or pure Date syrup
  • Stevia
  • Pure maple sugar

Source: Instagram