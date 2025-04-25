Shahid Kapoor's Nutritionist Explains Why Sugarcane Juice May Not Be A Safe Drink
In an Instagram post on April 18, Ryan Fernando, Celebrity Nutritionist, explains why sugarcane may be doing more harm than good, despite its potential health benefits.
Source: Pexels
The nutritionist, who has previously worked with Shahid Kapoor and many other celebrities, explains that sugarcane contains fast-digesting carbs like sucrose, glucose, and fructose, and is also high in potassium.
Source: Pexels
But one glass of sugarcane juice can contain up to 8 teaspoons of sugar. Therefore, it's not advisable to drink multiple glasses, especially if you're diabetic.
Source: Pexels
In another Instagram post, Ryan Fernando shares 5 healthy alternatives to swap for your sugar intake. Check them out…