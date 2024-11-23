Shimla To Srinagar, Places To Visit In December In India

Shimla's romance and beauty are best experienced during May to June and December to January, with clear blue skies, powdery snow, and earthy scents from pines, firs, cedars, and oak trees.
In December, Srinagar is an ideal destination for snow and winter sports enthusiasts due to its white snow cover and sub-zero temperatures.
December offers pleasant weather and numerous attractions in Udaipur, Rajasthan, including palaces, lakes, temples, and havelis, making it an ideal time to visit.
December in Jaipur offers cool, pleasant weather with average temperatures ranging from 8°C to 23°C, ideal for exploring famous landmarks and attractions.
December in Rishikesh, India is a popular destination due to its pleasant weather, offering a range of outdoor activities and sightseen.
December offers pleasant weather and clear skies, making it ideal for outdoor activities and island hopping in Port Blair, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands.
