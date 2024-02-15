February 15, 2024

Shriya Saran Hops On The Metallic Trend In A Golden Dress

Shriya Saran hopped on the metallic trend with a body-hugging golden dress.

Source: Instagram

Shriya's dress had unique cut-out details, that added to the glamour of the outfit.

Source: Instagram

Black heels perfectly complimented the chic yet glam look.

Source: Instagram

The actress tied her hair in a pony and finished the look with pink lips and black earrings.

Source: Instagram

She also posted a series of black-and-white pictures of the outfit, which showed the silhouette of the dress perfectly.

Source: Instagram

