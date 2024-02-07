January 28, 2024
Shruti Haasan Turns 38: Every Time The Salaar Actress Gave Us Fashion Goals In Black Outfits
Shruti Haasan turns 38 and her fashion game has always impressed up, especially in black, like this full length gown.
The Salaar actress slays in this black suit and pant, with a crisp white shirt and statement necklace.
Shruti looks gorgeous in this black saree with a golden border.
Another ethnic look, the corset blouse, and black and silver saree with simple jewellery are perfection
Shruti has accessorised this all-black look with layered necklace and open, wavy hair.
