Republic Lifestyle Desk

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Return To Mumbai Post Diwali Celebrations

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani returned to Mumbai after Diwali festivities in Delhi.

Source: Varinder Chawla

They were spotted at the airport, they donned traditional attire for the festival and shared moments on Instagram
 

Source: Varinder Chawla

On Saturday night, paparazzi captured the couple as they exited the Mumbai airport.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Sidharth and his wife shared a captivating selfie on Instagram, adhering to safety norms, marking the festive occasion.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Sidharth opted for a black jacket and track pants, while Kiara wore a radiant ensemble.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Sidharth wore a black-and-white ensemble, while Kiara wore a linen shirt with a semi-sheer silhouette, wide collar, and relaxed fit.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Yodha is a 2024 Hindi action thriller film featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, focusing on an off-duty soldier's plan to save passengers from terrorist hijackers.

Source: Varinder chawla

On Wednesday, the couple departed for the capital to participate in celebrations with Sidharth's family.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Paparazzi shared a video of Sidharth and Kiara arriving in Delhi and were captured at Mumbai airport on October 30.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Sid and Kiara greeted paparazzi at the airport, holding hands, and later landed in Delhi in the evening.

Source: Varinder Chawla