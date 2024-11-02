Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Return To Mumbai Post Diwali Celebrations

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani returned to Mumbai after Diwali festivities in Delhi.
Source: Varinder Chawla
They were spotted at the airport, they donned traditional attire for the festival and shared moments on Instagram
Source: Varinder Chawla
On Saturday night, paparazzi captured the couple as they exited the Mumbai airport.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sidharth and his wife shared a captivating selfie on Instagram, adhering to safety norms, marking the festive occasion.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sidharth opted for a black jacket and track pants, while Kiara wore a radiant ensemble.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sidharth wore a black-and-white ensemble, while Kiara wore a linen shirt with a semi-sheer silhouette, wide collar, and relaxed fit.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Yodha is a 2024 Hindi action thriller film featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, focusing on an off-duty soldier's plan to save passengers from terrorist hijackers.
Source: Varinder chawla
On Wednesday, the couple departed for the capital to participate in celebrations with Sidharth's family.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Paparazzi shared a video of Sidharth and Kiara arriving in Delhi and were captured at Mumbai airport on October 30.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sid and Kiara greeted paparazzi at the airport, holding hands, and later landed in Delhi in the evening.
Source: Varinder Chawla