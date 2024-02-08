February 7, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Couple Fashion Is Everything Ethnic
Sid-Kiara are pros at giving us couple fashion goals. This embroidered sherwani and golden lehenga is an example of that.
Source: Instagram
If twinning was an art, Sid-Kiara would have nailed it with these white outfits.
Source: Instagram
Sidharth's yellow kurta matches Kiara's dupatta perfectly.
Source: Instagram
One of the looks from Shershaah's promotion, Sidkiara look like fashion royalty.
Source: Instagram
Sidharth's black sherwani and Kiara's shimmery lehenga fit like pieces of a puzzle.
Source: Instagram