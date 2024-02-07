January 16, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra Turns 39: Shershaah Actor's Best Looks From Indian Police Force Promotions
Sidharth Malhotra looks youthful and fresh in this light pink shirt and faded pants.
Source: X
The denim on denim looks perfect on Sidharth as he dons the angry young man look.
Source: Instagram
Dark denim with a cream-coloured shirt and jacket - Sidharth looks ready for the promotional event.
Source: Instagram
This all-black look with a quirky t-shirt that Sidharth wore for Indian Police Force promotions looks stylish and cool.
Source: Instagram
Neutrals never fail to serve us looks as Sidharth poses like a pro in his 'shades of brown' looks.
Source: Instagram