January 16, 2024

Sidharth Malhotra Turns 39: Shershaah Actor's Best Looks From Indian Police Force Promotions

Sidharth Malhotra looks youthful and fresh in this light pink shirt and faded pants.

Source: X

The denim on denim looks perfect on Sidharth as he dons the angry young man look.

Source: Instagram

Dark denim with a cream-coloured shirt and jacket - Sidharth looks ready for the promotional event.

Source: Instagram

This all-black look with a quirky t-shirt that Sidharth wore for Indian Police Force promotions looks stylish and cool.

Source: Instagram

Neutrals never fail to serve us looks as Sidharth poses like a pro in his 'shades of brown' looks.

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide