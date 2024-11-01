Signs That Tell You’re Burned Out

According to WebMD, burnout is a kind of work-related stress that causes one to feel exhausted emotionally and physically.
Uninterested at work is also a sign of burnout.
Turning to substances such as alcohol, drugs etc for comfort is another sign of job burnout, as per WebMD.
Someone who is exhausted, feeling useless and cynical can fall into depression.
Irregular at the workplace and falling ill frequently can also be a sign of burnout.
If you get irritated easily the culprit is burnout.
Lacking a sense of motivation, and incompetence could be a result of burnout.
Experiencing frequent headaches is a sign your body needs rest.
When your mind wanders.
Feeling detached from work and colleagues is another sign that burnout is approaching.
