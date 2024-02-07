January 12, 2024
Simple And Sneaky Tips To Make Your Kids’ Food Healthy Without Them Noticing
Start by blending veggies to make a healthy but smooth and delicious sauce for your pasta.
If your kids do not like veggies, add greens into fruit smoothies to sneak in the nutrients.
Muffins are a fun treat for kids, so make them with oats and dry fruits to feed them healthy food.
Switch up the boring roti and serve your kids' pita. Fill it up with veggies and call it a veg roll to make the dish interesting.
If your kids do not like having fruits, make them into juice and serve it with their breakfast.
