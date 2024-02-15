February 15, 2024
Simple Ways To Cope With Brain Fog
Maintaining a quality sleep can help improve the cognitive functions of the brain and relaxing the nervous system.
Meditation and yoga can help you increase your awareness of physical and emotional experiences as they regulate unwanted or challenging emotions.
A 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, like brisk walking can help reduce the brain fog. If you don't get time, you may start with a few minutes a day.
Having an anti-inflammatory diet helps reduce inflammation in the body and optimising brain function.
Don't underestimate the power of short breaks. Schedule regular pauses during your workday to stretch, breathe deeply, and clear your mind.
Alcoholic drinks can dehydrate the body, and dehydration can lead to confusion and disorientation. These drinks can start a withdrawal from the reality and it takes time to readjust itself.
