Republic Lifestyle Desk

Simple Yoga Poses For Winter Season 2024

Plank Pose, also known as Kumbhakasana or Dandasana, involves holding the body like a plank, with breath retention being a key practice before lowering into a low push-up position.

Source: Freepik

Kumbhakasana is a core strengthening pose used as the fifth transition from Ashwa Sanchalanasana to Ashtangasana in Sun Salutation, categorized under prone poses.

Source: Instagram

Plank Pose (Phalakasana) is one versatile pose used in many schools of exercise like Pilates, free floor exercises, and the Gym. In Plank Pose, a lot of emphasis is on the core and shoulder muscles.

Source: Freepik

Utkatasana, also known as Fierce Seat or Powerful Pose, is a strengthening and heat-building asana that combines all body parts into a cohesive and powerful whole. 

Source: Freepik

Utkata Konasana, a beginner-level pose in Yin Yoga sequences for hips, encourages space-taking, opening hips, and increasing range of motion.

Source: Freepik

The Fierce Angle Pose, derived from the Sanskrit words Utkata, Kona, and Asana, symbolizes divine feminine energy with its fierce representation.

Source: Freepik

Goddess Pose is a deep hip-opener practice, requiring introduction of Malasana or Baddha Konasana. It targets knee, ankles, and hip joints with outward-facing feet.

Source: Freepik

 Next Story