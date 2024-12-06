Simple Yoga Poses For Winter Season 2024

Plank Pose, also known as Kumbhakasana or Dandasana, involves holding the body like a plank, with breath retention being a key practice before lowering into a low push-up position.
Kumbhakasana is a core strengthening pose used as the fifth transition from Ashwa Sanchalanasana to Ashtangasana in Sun Salutation, categorized under prone poses.
Plank Pose (Phalakasana) is one versatile pose used in many schools of exercise like Pilates, free floor exercises, and the Gym. In Plank Pose, a lot of emphasis is on the core and shoulder muscles.
Utkatasana, also known as Fierce Seat or Powerful Pose, is a strengthening and heat-building asana that combines all body parts into a cohesive and powerful whole.
Utkata Konasana, a beginner-level pose in Yin Yoga sequences for hips, encourages space-taking, opening hips, and increasing range of motion.
The Fierce Angle Pose, derived from the Sanskrit words Utkata, Kona, and Asana, symbolizes divine feminine energy with its fierce representation.
Goddess Pose is a deep hip-opener practice, requiring introduction of Malasana or Baddha Konasana. It targets knee, ankles, and hip joints with outward-facing feet.
