March 22, 2024
Skin Benefits Of Petroleum Jelly
Chafing is a painful skin irritation that occurs when body parts rub together or rub against clothing. To prevent chafing that can result in blisters, applying petroleum jelly can be beneficial.
Source: Freepik
Use petroleum jelly to keep the wound moist. This helps prevent the wound from drying out and forming dry skin, as scabs take longer to heal.
Source: Freepik
If your eyelids get dry and flaky, apply a small amount of petroleum jelly for moisture and protection. For the best results, always apply petroleum jelly when your skin is slightly wet.
Source: Freepik
In case a ring is stuck on your finger, applying jelly can be a great help on your finger, making sure you get some grease around and under the ring. This will help the ring slip off your finger.
Source: Freepik
The best way to prevent diaper rash is to keep your baby’s skin as dry and clean as possible. However, if your baby does get a rash, apply petroleum jelly during each diaper change.
Source: freepik
If you get manicures and pedicures frequently, apply petroleum jelly to your nails and cuticles between polishes. This may minimise brittleness and help prevent your nails.
Source: Freepik
Apply petroleum jelly along your hairline to prevent hair dye from staining your skin. You may consult a skin specialist doctor if petroleum jelly doesn't suit you.
Source: Freepik