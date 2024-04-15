April 14, 2024
Skincare Tips For All Weather Types
During summers, cleanse your skin gently daily, avoiding stripping away natural oils.
Source: Unsplash
Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and a non-comedogenic moisturizer to protect and hydrate your skin.
Source: Unsplash
Use a gentle face wash with salicylic acid to keep pores clean and hydrating serums to maintains moisture.
Source: Unsplash
Source: Unsplash